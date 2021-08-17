Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected in North Texas this week starting Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to start Tuesday afternoon after 1 p.m. and carry into the week in Tarrant County and the rest of North Texas.

The rainfall range Tuesday is predicted to be between one-tenth and half an inch with strong winds and locally heavier rain possible in storms, said meteorologist Madison Gordon with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Residents should check weather radars for this afternoon as potential heavy rain could impact commutes, Gordon said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday. Below normal temperatures will continue for the rest of the week in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday and Thursday with more isolated activity Friday, according to the weather service.

The chance of rain in the Fort Worth area is between 50 and 60% Tuesday through Thursday.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but frequent lightning and small hail will be possible in stronger storms. Some flooding may occur.