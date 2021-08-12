Fort Worth

At least 7 vehicles involved in major traffic crash on North Freeway in Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Six people have been injured, at least one of them seriously, in a major traffic accident late Thursday morning on the North Freeway, according to Fort Worth police and MedStar.

At least seven vehicles are involved in the crash on I-35W, according to a police call log.

As of 11:50 a.m. Thursday, one person was still trapped in a vehicle, authorities said.

The crash, which included a rollover, was reported just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Fort Worth officers have been dispatched to an overturned semi in the northbound lanes of the North Freeway right before the Heritage Trace exit.

