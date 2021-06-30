Fort Worth
Rollover accident along eastbound Loop 820 in Fort Worth closes multiple lanes
A rollover accident in Fort Worth closed multiple lanes along eastbound Loop 820 at Quebec Street early Wednesday afternoon.
The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident that overturned one vehicle shortly before noon.
Police initially said all lanes were closed along the highway, but the Texas Department of Transportation has since said all lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m.
No major injuries have been reported.
Comments