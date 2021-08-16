Your chance to vote (unofficially) on a new name for Fort Worth’s White Settlement Road

Fort Worth Star-Telegram readers offered their suggestions for renaming White Settlement Road in Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

More than 500 people responded to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s request for readers to write in their suggestions for renaming White Settlement Road.

Many readers suggested Opal Lee Way, a tip of the hat to the civic leader who championed making Juneteenth a national holiday. Others preferred a nod to the city’s past and suggested names such as Carswell Road or Pioneer Road.

Still others suggested picking a name that looked more toward the city’s future. One popular suggestion was Panther Island Parkway, which seemed fitting since the road connects the city’s west side to the planned Panther Island development north of downtown.

In any case, now that all the responses have been tallied, it’s time to pick a winner from the list of finalists below.

As you vote, please keep in mind that this poll isn’t binding in any way. City leaders will ultimately make the final decision about what, if any, new name to give White Settlement Road.

The road is named after the suburban city of White Settlement, which is just west of Fort Worth. The name originated from a mid-1800s settlers camp in an area that was otherwise inhabited by Native Americans — and, in recent years, some residents and business owners have asked for a name change because in many circles the old name is offensive.

Among the Star-Telegram’s 500-plus naming suggestions, there were many calls to keep the name just as it is. However, since city leaders have indicated they are ready to proceed with a name change, the Star-Telegram poll below doesn’t include a do-nothing option.

