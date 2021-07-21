Fort Worth

A pit bull that attacked a teenage girl in Fort Worth on Tuesday has been euthanized

A dog that attacked a teenage girl Tuesday, biting her on the face and sending her to the hospital, has been humanely euthanized, according to a spokeswoman for Fort Worth Code Compliance.

The dog, owned by a boyfriend of one of the girl’s family members, bit the 14-year-old in the face in the 300 block of Emma Street. The victim was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, a MedStar spokesman said Tuesday.

The extent of the injuries left by the dog, a pit bull, was unclear, Fort Worth police said Tuesday.

The Code Compliance spokeswoman said the dog exhibited highly aggressive behavior. That, combined with the injuries caused to the young girl, prompted the euthanization.

The owner surrendered the dog to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control following officials’ arrival at the scene Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service