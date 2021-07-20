Dog bites girl, 14, in face in Fort Worth, authorities say; victim in serious condition

A dog seriously injured a 14-year-old girl when it bit her in her face Tuesday afternoon in Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim, who was bitten in the 300 block of Emma Street, was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, a MedStar spokesman said.

A boyfriend of a relative of the girl owns the dog, a pitbull, police said.

Though the bite was in the face, the extent of the injuries was unclear, police said.