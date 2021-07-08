Fort Worth

Fox & Friends airing live from this Fort Worth pancake institution Friday morning

Reporter Lawrence Jones will report live from Fort Worth’s Ol’ South Pancake House on Friday morning during Fox News’ Fox & Friends show, with co-hosts Steve Doocy, left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade. Richard Drew AP

Fox & Friends will broadcast live Friday morning from Ol’ South Pancake House in Fort Worth.

The 24-hour cafe, which has been serving its signature German pancakes since 1962, will host Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones.

He will do the show’s “Breakfast with Friends” segments from Ol’ South discussing the news of the day, including a preview of the Conservative Political Action Committee’s America UnCanceled event in Dallas, which starts Friday. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Hilton Anatole event.

Fox & Friends with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt airs from 5-8 a.m. during the week.

The FNC show previously aired a “Breakfast with Friends” segment from Ol’ South in November 2018.

