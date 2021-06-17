Fort Worth Zoo takes national spotlight on Bloomberg TV’s ‘World’s Greatest!’

The Fort Worth Zoo is being celebrated on BloombergTV’s “World’s Greatest!” on Saturday and on multiple streaming services. FortWorth

The Fort Worth Zoo is no stranger to the spotlight or acclaim.

Its latest accolade combines both.

The acclaimed attraction will be featured on the Bloomberg TV show “World’s Greatest!” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The show’s executives selected the Fort Worth Zoo after an “international search last fall.”

The zoo was selected because of its “exemplary animal care, conservation advancements” and for “offering recreation and animal education to its guests,” according to a release.

The Fort Worth Zoo has routinely rated high nationally, including the Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel and the No. 1 zoo in North America by a USA Today poll of industry experts.

The program featuring the zoo also will run at 2:30 pm. June 26 and is available on AppleTV, Roku and XBOX.

The Fort Worth Zoo is home to more than 7,000 animals. The second of a four-phase $100-million improvement plan — Elephant Springs — opened in April. The third and fourth phases, Hunters of Africa and Asian Predators, are under construction and expected to open in 2023.