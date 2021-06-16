Mother reports 28-year-old son shot, critically wounded in east Fort Worth, police say

A 28-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday after being shot in east Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police did not provide a motive for the shooting and have not announced an arrest.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting call at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Red Sierra Drive at the Chaparral Apartments.

A caller reported her son had arrived home and he had been shot, according to a police call log.

Police arrived on the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.