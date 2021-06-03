Crime

Man shot during drive-by shooting in southeast Fort Worth, police say

One person was shot when someone open-fired while driving by a gas station in south Fort Worth, police said. 
One person was shot when someone opened fire while driving by a gas station in southeast Fort Worth Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooter pulled in front of a Valero gas station at about 5:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of East Berry Street and fired, hitting a man in the lower part of his body, police said.

The shooter had not been taken into custody as of Thursday evening. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

