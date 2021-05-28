One person seriously injured in seven-vehicle crash on I-30 near downtown Fort Worth

One person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 near downtown Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police and MedStar.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the crash on eastbound Interstate 30 just before Interstate 35W, authorities said.

The accident was reported at 12:02 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway.

A Dodge Caliber had collided with a Toyota, and several other vehicles were involved, according to a police call log.

One person was reported in serious condition from injuries suffered in the crash and several other people had minor injuries, authorities said.

Fort Worth police have not released any other details.