Fort Worth Animal Shelter needs immediate help due to ‘dire overcrowding’

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter says Cream is a 1-year-old pit-mix who has never met a stranger and loves toys. Cream would do best in an active household with a playmate, the shelter said. She can be adopted at the North Animal Campus. Provided

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter faces dire overcrowding and needs immediate help from the community to save cats and dogs, the shelter said Wednesday.

About 2,800 were taken into the shelter in April and May, pushing the shelter to overcapacity. Medium and large dogs and cats need to be adopted to make room.

Pets are left behind more often at this time of year, the shelter said, as schools close for summer break and people move away. The number of pets at the city’s four facilities, including the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center and the two PetSmart Adoption Centers, continues to grow.

More animals must be cared for, fed and receive medical treatment for any special needs, such as newborn care. Adoption fees continue to be waived. All pets have been spayed/neutered, microchipped and received their first round of vaccinations.

Dr. Tim Morton, Code Compliance assistant director who oversees Fort Worth’s Animal Care and Control Services, said that people can also make a huge difference by fostering a dog or cat.

“Fostering opens up kennel space to make room for the steady intake of new pets coming into the shelter each day,” he said in a press release. “Right now, every single kennel is priceless.”

The Chuck and Brenda Animal Care & Adoption Center and the new North Animal Campus are open noon to 6 p.m. every day. PetSmart Hulen and Alliance are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Learn about adoptable pets, fostering or volunteering on the city’s website or visit Fort Worth Animal Care and Control on Facebook.