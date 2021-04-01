4 men wanted after assault at massive Nelk Boys event in the Stockyards, police say

Four men are wanted in connection with an assault on a tow truck driver that occurred in the Stockyards during a massive public event on March 15 hosted by the popular YouTube prank group Nelk Boys, Fort Worth police announced on Thursday.

The police department shared a video of the incident on social media, showing a large crowd surrounding a man outside of a tow truck. On March 15, the Nelk Boys Twitter account also tweeted out a video of a helicopter circling the sky above the group, with the caption, “Getting chased by a helicopter in Texas rn.” A man in the video screams into the camera, “We may need to get out of Texas!”

Several other Twitter users shared videos of the event underneath the tweet capturing the rowdy crowd of hundreds. In one video, the mass of people form a circle in a parking lot, surrounding a car that’s making tight doughnuts, creating smoke.

Another video shows dozens of people surrounding the man whom police say was assaulted. There are screams as people run and hold up their cell phones to record videos. One person bangs on the tow truck, which is parked outside of a Domino’s.

The police video includes stills of the four men who are wanted in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4635.

Officers responded to the assault in the 2700 block of North Main Street around 6:50 p.m., the department said in an email. They were already in the area monitoring the large crowd, police said, when they were told a tow truck driver was being assaulted for attempting to legally tow a vehicle from the parking lot of a Domino’s Pizza.

The officers determined the driver of the car that was being towed approached the tow truck driver and demanded he drop the vehicle, police said. That’s when multiple people assaulted the man.

The Nelk Boys is a group, started in 2010, that’s known for its YouTube pranks like “Drinking Fake Beer While Driving By Cops” and “Crashing Random Online College Classes.” The group sells merchandise on its website.

A video on the YouTube page that was posted on Monday is entitled “NELK started a RIOT in Texas!” and includes several more clips of the event in the Stockyards.