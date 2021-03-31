Fort Worth police share video in search of suspect who ‘wiped out’ during car burglary

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect in multiple car burglaries in north Fort Worth on March 25.

A video of one burglary shows someone rifling through a car. As the person runs off, he falls into a puddle.

“This suspect....well....let’s just say he ‘Wiped Out,’” Fort Worth police said in a tweet.

The victim’s car was parked at a friend’s house when the burglar broke the front passenger window. No witnesses were identified as of Wednesday.

The burglaries have occurred in the Arcadia Park and Park Glen neighborhoods, police said.

Anyone who thinks they may know the suspect is asked to call 817-392-3194.

