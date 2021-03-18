Missing case or hoax? Fort Worth police trying to identify couple in photo left in bar

Fort Worth detectives asked for help Thursday to find and identify this couple who reportedly were last seen in the Stockyards in recent weeks.

Fort Worth detectives asked for help Thursday to locate a couple who may have been seen in the Stockyards last month.

Authorities also said the two may have been there again last weekend.

Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura, a department spokesman, said Thursday that detectives are investigating the couple’s whereabouts and identities to determine if they are missing or are in any danger.

Detectives received a photo of the couple from an anonymous person. On Saturday, the photo was found in a tip jar at the Thirsty Armadillo with the words, “HELP HE has abducted me” written on the back, according to a police call log.

“We are doing the best we can to make sure they are OK or if this was just an unpleasant hoax,” Segura said in a Thursday email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Either way we don’t want to take any chances. They are NOT in any legal trouble. We are just concerned for their welfare.”

#PleaseRT



Detectives are asking for anyone to call 817-392-4222 if they recognize the couple seen in this photograph. They were seen in the #Stockyards, possibly again on March 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/h0qFiNa54e — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 18, 2021

Detectives with the major case unit appealed for information on the two.

The couple may have been in the Stockyards on the weekend of Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and then again on March 13, according to a Thursday afternoon post on the Fort Worth Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4222.