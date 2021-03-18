Man shot in the leg at north Fort Worth bar early Thursday, police say

A man was shot in the leg at a bar in north Fort Worth in the early morning hours Thursday, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect was at large as of Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to a shooting call at the Overtime Bar and Grill at 5201 North Beach Street, according to a police call log. The caller stated two people were shot.

The responding officers, however, confirmed one man was shot at the location and no one else, the department said.

More than 20 units responded through the early morning, according to the call log.

Police didn’t describe what led to the shooting. Daniel Segura, a police spokesman, said in an email, “It is a possibility the suspect is known by the victim.”

He added the motive is unknown.

A gun violence detective will investigate the incident, police said.