North Texans might lose sleep overnight as threat of damaging winds, hail in forecast

There’s a good chance North Texans might lose a little sleep overnight because a line of thunderstorms are in the forecast, bringing with it the threat of damaging winds and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Tarrant County could see that quick moving line of thunderstorms shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

A tornado potential with these storms is low, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

“We could see a quarter to half inch of rain with these storms,” said Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the NWS in Fort Worth in a Tuesday interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Before all that, North Texans will have a mostly cloudy Tuesday and a daytime high of 80.

A cold front arrives bring with it the line of thunderstorms overnight. There’s a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before sunrise on Wednesday.

Weather forecasters said a few thunderstorms could be severe with hail and damaging wind gusts expected to be the main hazards.

The storms should be in East Texas by daybreak Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 70s.

And it’s going to be windy on Wednesday and Thursday, with some wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Critical fire weather conditions will exist for counties west of Interstate 35 on Wednesday and through the weekend.

Rain chances don’t come back in the forecast until early Monday.