68 Fort Worth apartments still without water over 2 weeks after winter storm, city says

The impact of the historic winter weather and unprecedented electrical blackouts that started more than two weeks ago continues for dozens across Fort Worth, in the form of burst pipes and lagging restoration times.

As of Friday, there were still 68 known apartments throughout city limits that didn’t have running water, according to Diane Covey, a spokesperson for Fort Worth Code Compliance. Code officers have been responding as needed to units with persisting problems, communicating with affected residents and property management staff, Covey said. The city isn’t aware of apartment complexes where there’s been a loss of water to all units.

The common factor with the issues, she said, is “the massive winter storm attributed to Mother Nature,” even though the weather has warmed up since temperatures plunged on Feb. 15.

Across Fort Worth there were burst and leaking pipes due to the frigid cold, and officials said the problem was amplified by extensive power outages that left some water plants dark. More than 310,000 water customers across the city were told to boil their water at one point or another. In total, there have been more than 660 water main breaks since mid-February.

While scores of people have reported seeing their water return, there have been many left behind as certain apartment complexes deal with the lingering effects of the “state disaster,” Covey said on Friday.

A lot of complexes are using their own maintenance workers to take on problems, Covey said, because private plumbers continue to be overbooked. Many critical parts also aren’t available in Texas, Covey said. People have had to look for them out of state.

The City of Fort Worth has delivered water to several multi-family complexes, Covey said, and, in certain cases, worked with housing authorities to acquire alternative housing for residents. Neighbors have been helping each other out too, she said.

“Code staff have reported that neighbors and community members have been offering assistance to affected tenants,” Covey said. “There is a sincere effort of people helping people.”

Cities across North Texas have helped residents in various ways, from Bedford not charging late fees on water bills for the next three months, to Haltom City postponing water disconnects.

If anyone in Fort Worth is in need of water or other assistance, Covey said, they are asked to contact the city’s call center at 817-392-1234.

Fort Worth had daily water distribution sites beginning at the height of the storm and continuing through last week, according to a news release from the city.

The release was updated Monday to say anyone still in need of water should contact the Tarrant Area Food Bank or Meals on Wheels.