North Texas cities find ways to help residents after devastating winter storm

Although Saginaw is dealing with repairing water damage at the library, the aquatic center and both fire stations, the city is helping residents who are recovering from the winter storm.

For many, the extreme weahter brought on extended power outages and broken pipes.

Other Tarrant cities are also working with people who have water damage or who don’t have their water lines repaired yet.

Saginaw City Manager Gabe Reaume said, “There were some frustrations, but I think some really kind things came out of it. I think everybody is still in damage assessment mode. Saginaw is waiving permit fees for weather-related improvements for the next three months and not charging late fees on water bills.”

“Waiving permit fees is a goodwill gesture,” he said.

In Bedford, City Manager Jimmy Stathatos said there were over 200 calls for help with unlocking water meters because of broken pipes. Bedford is allowing water customers to unlock their meters so that they can use the shutoff valves.

In Euless, spokeswoman Betsy Deck said plumbers could make weather-related repairs but should bring “visual” documentation to city hall showing the work was finished.

“We also have lists on our website of registered plumbers and electricians along with HEB Chamber and Euless Small Business Association members that provide those repair and restoration services”, Deck said.

Deck said the city has several apartment communities that are still working through water repairs.

“We have provided bottled water to apartments without water and hot showers at the Euless Family Life Center,” Deck said in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Haltom City manager Rex Phelps said employees set up warming centers, transported the homeless to the centers, and delivered water and food.

Haltom City is postponing “water disconnects” until further notice and customers that had high water use because of broken pipes can call the utility office at 817-222-7717.

In North Richland Hills, spokeswoman Mary Peters said the city is providing “leak adjustments” to help customers with significant water loss from broken pipes.