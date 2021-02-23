2021 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival canceled because of coronavirus concerns

For the second consecutive year, officials have canceled the MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on large gatherings.

The annual festival, one of the best known in the country, was scheduled for April 15-18, but officials with Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives Inc. and festival producers announced that it will not take place this year.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival,” said Nina Petty, chairwoman of the Festivals and Events Committee for DFWII and member of the DFWII board of directors, in a news release. “The safety and well-being of our festivalgoers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers and sponsors remain our top priority.”

Petty said officials had hoped to hold the festival this year, but public health concerns stopped those plans.

Festival producer Jay Downie encouraged residents to visit an online gallery at mainstreetartsfest.org to help support artists and entertainers who have been impacted by nationwide festival cancellations.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists and entertainers from across the country,” Downie said. About the online gallery, Downie said, “We especially encourage you to check out MAIN ST. artists from around the Metroplex and aspiring artists who started their exhibition journeys with us as Fort Worth Emerging Artists.”

Officials have scheduled the next MAIN ST. Fort Worth Arts Festival for April 7-10, 2022.

For information on the festival, go to mainstreetartsfest.org.