Fort Worth says goodbye to beloved Father Stephen Jasso with a vigil Monday night

People paid their respects to Rev. Stephen Jasso at All Saints Catholic Church during a public viewing Monday. Special to the Star-Telegram

North Side residents and others whose lives were touched by Father Stephen Jasso remembered him during a public viewing at the All Saints Catholic Church where he worked for so many years.

“He was a good friend and spiritual leader,” Mary Vela, a retiree who has attended the church for most of her life, said after attending a public viewing for Jasso at the church Monday. “He always had just the right words to comfort me.”

Jasso, 88, was known as an advocate for education and immigrants’ rights. He retired in 2017 and soon thereafter was diagnosed with Lou-Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosi, or ALS.

He died Feb. 11 at a Fort Worth hospital.

A vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Monday with Bishop Michael Olson presiding.

Eulogies will be given by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, former Fort Worth City Councilman (and close friend of Jasso) Sal Espino and Madison Perales, 23. Perales attended All Saints Catholic School and Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Mariachi Mexicanisimo, whose members knew Father Jasso well, also is scheduled to perform.

Espino remembered Jasso by posting on his Facebook account Monday morning:

“He was an extraordinary person who gave us comforting words, wise counsel, spiritual guidance, and encouragement to be the best we could be,” Espino wrote. “He gave us the gift of love. He loved us and we loved him back.”

“His passing while relieving him of the suffering from ALS leaves a huge void in our lives.”

Social distancing and mask requirements are in place for those who wish to attend any of Jasso’s services. All Saints Catholic Church is at 214 NW 20th St. in Fort Worth, just south of the Stockyards.

Vela’s husband, David Vela, said Jasso “threw me a life preserver” several years ago by encouraging him to attend an ACTS retreat, where Catholic parishioners are urged to have a deeper relationship with their church and the surrounding community. That gathering intensified Vela’s relationship with the church, and his friendship with Jasso.

“I was basically a lukewarm Catholic. I took a lot of things for granted,” David Vela said. “My whole spirit changed because of him.”

On Tuesday, a funeral Mass will be at noon at All Saints Catholic Church.

Burial will be in Waco, Jasso’s hometown.

During a December 2018 interview, Jasso put his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s Disease into perspective.

“I think I’ve given the best years of my life to this parish, this school, the diocese and this city,” Jasso said at the time. “I now find myself in this bed with an illness that has no cure. Here I am today but until when, I don’t know. I’ve given my best to this city but it’s given me much more, honestly.”