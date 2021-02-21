A public viewing, vigil and funeral are set for Fort Worth’s beloved Father Jasso

Catholic priest Father Stephen Jasso, longtime pastor at All Saints Catholic Church in north Fort Worth, died Feb 12.

A public viewing and vigil for Stephen Jasso, the long-time pastor of All Saints Catholic Church in Fort Worth who died Feb. 12, has been scheduled for Monday.

Jasso, 88, who was known as a fierce advocate for education and immigrants’ rights, retired in 2017. Five months later, he was diagnosed with Lou-Gehrig’s disease.

Before the public viewing and vigil, the body of Father Jasso will be received at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Catholic Church, 214 NW 20th St. in Fort Worth, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth announced. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place for those who wish to attend.

Then on Monday, the public is invited to a viewing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church. Masks and social distancing will be required at the public viewing as well.

A vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Monday with Bishop Michael Olson presiding.

Eulogies will be given by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, former Fort Worth City Councilman (and close friend of Jasso) Sal Espino and Madison Perales, 23. Perales attended All Saints Catholic School and Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Mariachi Mexicanisimo, whose members knew Father Jasso well, also is scheduled to perform.

On Tuesday, a funeral Mass will be at noon at All Saints Catholic Church. Burial will be in Waco, Jasso’s hometown.

Jasso had Lou Gehrig’s disease, but the cause of his death was not released. He died at a hospital, said Pat Svacina, a spokesman for the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.

During a December 2018 interview, Jasso put his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s Disease — a frequently fatal nerve condition also know as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS — into perspective.

“I think I’ve given the best years of my life to this parish, this school, the diocese and this city,” Jasso said at the time. “I now find myself in this bed with an illness that has no cure. Here I am today but until when, I don’t know. I’ve given my best to this city but it’s given me much more, honestly.”