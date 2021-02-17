Body of woman found in Fort Worth duplex after firefighters extinguish huge blaze

The body of a woman was found Tuesday afternoon in a Fort Worth duplex that was destroyed by a fire, authorities said Wednesday.

The name of the woman has not been released by Tarrant County authorities.

No other injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Wednesday.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to the blaze about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Wooten Drive.

“They (firefighters) arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure,” said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl on Wednesday. “Firefighters started to make a search, but they were pulled back because of the heavy fire.”

Firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the blaze, and later recovered the body.

No other residents were in the duplex at the time of the fire.