Fort Worth

Here are which Fort Worth grocery stores are open Tuesday. Many have adjusted hours.

As rolling blackouts left entire sections of Fort Worth dark on Tuesday, managers at grocery stores across the city found themselves with no choice but to close or to alter hours.

Many other stores, even those with power, announced they would be playing it by ear as the region braces for another round of sleet and snow.

At the Target on Carroll Street, located inside of Montgomery Plaza off of West Seventh Street, a person who answered the phone on Tuesday afternoon said the store would be open until possibly 10 p.m., and at least 6 p.m. The store had only recently gotten power back and wasn’t selling refrigerated or frozen products, the employee said. Staff were letting in groups of 40 at a time, and there was a line outside the door.

Across Tarrant and Dallas counties, more than 400,000 Oncor customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas spent Tuesday fielding complaints on social media from people without electricity or water, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media he was ordering an investigation into the agency.

Though many grocery stores updated their online information, calls to stores across Fort Worth reveal many were adjusting their hours on the fly on Tuesday.

Here are which grocery stores were closed and which ones were open on Tuesday in Fort Worth:

Target

Kroger

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Costco

Fiesta Mart

Neighbor’s House Grocery

Trader Joe’s

Central Market

