Here are which Fort Worth grocery stores are open Tuesday. Many have adjusted hours.

As rolling blackouts left entire sections of Fort Worth dark on Tuesday, managers at grocery stores across the city found themselves with no choice but to close or to alter hours.

Many other stores, even those with power, announced they would be playing it by ear as the region braces for another round of sleet and snow.

At the Target on Carroll Street, located inside of Montgomery Plaza off of West Seventh Street, a person who answered the phone on Tuesday afternoon said the store would be open until possibly 10 p.m., and at least 6 p.m. The store had only recently gotten power back and wasn’t selling refrigerated or frozen products, the employee said. Staff were letting in groups of 40 at a time, and there was a line outside the door.

Across Tarrant and Dallas counties, more than 400,000 Oncor customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas spent Tuesday fielding complaints on social media from people without electricity or water, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media he was ordering an investigation into the agency.

Though many grocery stores updated their online information, calls to stores across Fort Worth reveal many were adjusting their hours on the fly on Tuesday.

Here are which grocery stores were closed and which ones were open on Tuesday in Fort Worth:

Target

The Target at 301 Carroll St. expected to be open until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday, and as late as 10 p.m., following a power outage.

The Target at 751 Alta Mere Drive will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, an employee said.

The Target at 5700 Overton Ridge Blvd. closes at 10 p.m., an employee said.

The Target at 8550 Tom Landry Freeway will be open until 10 p.m., an employee said.

Kroger

Most Krogers were open across Fort Worth on Tuesday until 8 p.m., according to employees who picked up the phone. That includes locations at 9114 Camp Bowie W. Blvd; 3120 S. University Drive; 1653 Basswood Blvd.; 6650 N. Beach St.; 3300 Texas Sage Trail; and 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Road.

The Kroger at 3510 Altamesa Blvd. was closed Tuesday, according to a person who answered the phone.

There was no answer at the Kroger locations located at 5241 N. Tarrant Parkway and 12600 N. Beach St.





Walmart

Walmart announced on social media on Tuesday that many of its stores in North Texas would be closed due to power outages. A map showed which stores were closed.

That includes the location at 1201 NE Loop 820 in Fort Worth, as well as 6360 Lake Worth Blvd. in Lake Worth.

Sam’s Club

The Sam’s Club at 8351 Anderson Blvd. in Fort Worth was closed Tuesday, according to the map from Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club.

Costco

The Costco at 5300 Overton Ridge Blvd. was open Tuesday after it got its power back, an employee said. Staff weren’t yet sure when the store would close. The store is listed as being open until 8:30 online.

The Costco at 9800 Tehama Ridge Parkway was open Tuesday but staff weren’t sure when the store would close. It, too, is listed online as closing at 8:30.

Fiesta Mart

The Fiesta Mart at 275 NE 28th St. will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, an employee said.

The Fiesta Mart at 2700 8th Ave. will be open until 6 p.m., an employee said.

There was no answer at the Fiesta Marts at 421 W. Bolt St. or 4245 E. Berry St.

The call didn’t go through to the Fiesta Mart at 7809 Camp Bowie W. Blvd. on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbor’s House Grocery

Neighbor’s House Grocery, located at 500 W. 7th St., will stay open until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday, an employee said.

Trader Joe’s

The Trader Joe’s located at 2701 S. Hulen St. was closed Tuesday, according to the company’s website.

Central Market

The Central Market at 4651 West Freeway was set to close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, an employee said.