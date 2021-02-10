Fort Worth police officer fired 2 months after arrest on DWI charge with child in car

A Fort Worth, TX officer was terminated Wednesday, two months after he was arrested on suspicion of DWI with a child in the vehicle, police said. Star-Telegram archives

A Fort Worth police officer who was charged two months ago on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle was fired on Wednesday, the department announced Wednesday.

Gary Hawley, a lieutenant with 14 years of experience who was assigned to East Division patrol, was arrested by Grapevine police around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. A witness had called police to report a driver was asleep in the pick-up area of Cannon Elementary School, at 1300 W. College St., according to Amanda McNew, a Grapevine police spokesperson. Officers found Hawley in the vehicle with a child in the backseat.

The Fort Worth police internal affairs division conducted an investigation independent of the Grapevine police investigation, the department said in a news release. The conclusion was that Hawley violated department general orders when he was arrested, police said, and new Police Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the decision.

Hawley was fired Wednesday for “violating department general orders related to intoxication off-duty,” police said in the news release.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior in any manner,” the department said.

Prior to his termination, Hawley was placed on restrictive duty status, meaning his gun and badge were confiscated and he wasn’t authorized to act in any capacity as a peace officer. Police said in December his blood test was pending.

It was unclear Wednesday if his blood test results have come in.

His termination comes one day after Fort Worth police fired an officer who had posted content online that the department described as racially insensitive and inappropriate.