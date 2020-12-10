Fort Worth police lieutenant arrested in Grapevine on suspicion of DWI, police say

A lieutenant of the Fort Worth Police Department was arrested in Grapevine on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Gary Hawley was arrested by Grapevine police at around 3:30 p.m.

He has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 14 years and is a lieutenant assigned to East Division Patrol. Hawley has been placed on restricted duty status, the department said.

His gun and badge have been confiscated and he is not authorized to act in any capacity as a peace officer pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

