Man, two children hospitalized after being rescued from house fire in Fort Worth

A man and two children were transported to a hospital about 4:30 p.m. Monday after being pulled out of a house fire, the Fort Worth Fire Department said on Twitter.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at a home in the 2100 block of South Jennings Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Fire crew operations appeared to be ongoing as of 5:30 p.m.

The children were listed in serious/critical condition, and the man was in serious condition, according to the fire department.

Happening Now... FWFD rescues two children from house fire. Both have been transported in serious/critical condition. One adult male has also been transported in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/xgJCMzHyNG — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 1, 2021

