Man, two children hospitalized after being rescued from house fire in Fort Worth

A man and two children have been transported to the hospital in serious/critical condition as Fort Worth fire crews fight a house fire in the 2100 block of South Jennings Avenue.
Fort Worth Fire Department

A man and two children were transported to a hospital about 4:30 p.m. Monday after being pulled out of a house fire, the Fort Worth Fire Department said on Twitter.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at a home in the 2100 block of South Jennings Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Fire crew operations appeared to be ongoing as of 5:30 p.m.

The children were listed in serious/critical condition, and the man was in serious condition, according to the fire department.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.

