Man, two children hospitalized after being rescued from house fire in Fort Worth

A man and two children were transported to a hospital about 4:30 p.m. Monday after being pulled out of a house fire, the Fort Worth Fire Department said on Twitter.
Crews were dispatched to the fire at a home in the 2100 block of South Jennings Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Fire crew operations appeared to be ongoing as of 5:30 p.m.
The children were listed in serious/critical condition, and the man was in serious condition, according to the fire department.
Happening Now... FWFD rescues two children from house fire. Both have been transported in serious/critical condition. One adult male has also been transported in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/xgJCMzHyNG
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
Comments