Teen reported missing after last being seen Sunday in south Fort Worth neighborhood

A Fort Worth teen still had not been found Wednesday after she was reported missing this week, Fort Worth police said.

The girl was identified as 16-year-old Kimora Harrison, who was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Nicole Way in Fort Worth.

Kimora is about 5-foot-2, weighs about 150 pounds and has shoulder-length braided hair with an auburn streak on the right side and brown eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt with “12” on the front, and black Vans shoes with white soles and a multi-colored checkered pattern.

Kimora might be carrying a black circle cross-body purse with a metal chain strap and wearing a Minnie Mouse face mask and a black-hooded sweater with a white and gray stripes.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.