Dallas police searching for sisters, 8 and 10, who went missing from home overnight

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help finding two sisters, ages 8 and 10, who were last seen inside of their family’s apartment on Tuesday night.

Robbie and Annie Williams, ages 10 and 8, went missing overnight Wednesday, police said. They were last seen inside of their family’s apartment around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said, and their mother noticed they were missing around 1:30 a.m. Dallas Police Department

Robbie Williams, the older sister, and Annie Williams were at the home in the 18700 block of Midway Road around 11:30 p.m., police said in a news release on Wednesday. Their mother, police said, noticed they were missing about two hours later.

Police released a photo of the two girls, who both have black hair and brown eyes. Robbie stands about 5 feet tall, weighs around 75 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue leggings, police said.

Annie, who’s about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds, was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two girls is asked to call 911 or the Dallas police missing persons unit at 214-671-4268, police said.