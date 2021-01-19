Man in downtown Fort Worth threatening to jump off top of Houston St. parking garage

Police are working to talk a man down from the top of a building in downtown Fort Worth as he threatens to jump, according to a police spokesman.

The man is still on top of a parking garage in the 1200 block of Houston Street, police said about 2 p.m.

One witness said on Twitter just before 11 a.m. that the man was threatening to jump toward Houston Street.

Dustin Schneider said in a Twitter message to the Star-Telegram that police were asking people in the area around 11 a.m. not to shoot video or any zoomed-in photos of the man as they worked to get him safely off the roof.

At the time police were still allowing foot traffic along the walkways but had the road closed, Schneider said.

A police spokesman said officers have since set up a perimeter and are diverting all traffic.