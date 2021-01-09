70 years ago, the New Year was greeted with a festive hope in Fort Worth

Amon G. Carter and his wife Minnie Meacham Carter host a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fort Worth Club on Dec. 31, 1950. Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection, Special Collections, UTA Library

The desire to say goodbye – or good riddance – to 2020 has been understandable. Obviously, the pandemic limited many of our celebration options.

Seventy years ago, the mood was festive. World War II was in the rear view mirror, the economy was surging, and consumer goods people wanted to buy were readily available — cars, clothes, and that new wonder, the television set.

As 1950 drew to a close, Fort Worth was ready to celebrate the second half of the 20th century. It would, people thought, outshine the previous 50 years that had brought two world wars and the Great Depression.

It was time to show off, and party! Over a dozen clubs advertised 1950 New Year’s Eve events in the Star-Telegram. Options ranged from the Bohemian Club on Roberts Cut Off that charged only 90 cents apiece to dance to the music of Roscoe Pearce, to the Keystone Room at the Hotel Texas, which featured the nationally known Daryl Harpa and his Orchestra at 10 times the price — $9 per person.

To be fair, the Hotel Texas was a profit-making venue, while the Bohemian Club was a hall for social activities related to the Slavonic Benevolent Order of the State of Texas. The lodge provided support for people of Czech descent and promoted their traditions and culture. It still operates today as the historic National Hall, at the same location.

In between were a few other options including Danceland, “where everybody has a good time,” located at Magnolia and Hemphill for $1.50. At a slightly higher price point, partiers could choose either the Casino at Lake Worth or the Clover Grill for $3 or the infamous Skyliner on Jacksboro Highway, which featured Sandy Sandifer’s Orchestra for $3.50. Toward the upper end of the range, Bobby Peters’ hip and recently-opened club called the Joynt offered “anything in the place” for $6.95. For an unnamed price, you could even be part of a hillbilly show and dance with Ocie Stockard and his Western All Stars at the North Side Coliseum.

Those were the public parties, where money could buy you a ticket. Private parties meant that you had to know someone to be invited. Many were held in private homes, but some utilized private clubs. One of the most exclusive 1950 New Year’s Eve celebrations was hosted by Amon G. Carter, publisher of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and longtime president of the Fort Worth Club.

Although Carter was also famous — or infamous — for parties at his Shady Oak Farm, he often used the Fort Worth Club to entertain Fort Worth’s elite movers and shakers who were his friends and business associates. In the photo published with this column, Carter and his wife, Minnie Meacham Carter, host a table at the Club’s New Year’s Eve party and dinner. The couple is seated at the far end of the long table flanked by elegantly dressed women and their tuxedoed companions.

No matter how its citizens celebrated, optimism was in the air. May we now share that same sense of hope.

Carol Roark is an archivist, historian, and author with a special interest in architectural and photographic history who has written several books on Fort Worth history.