Legendary oilman, philanthropist was a fixture at the Stock Show for over 40 years

C.B. “Charlie” and Kit Moncrief. The well-known oilman and philanthropist passed away at 71. Archives/Star-Telegram

C. B. “Charlie” Moncrief had a zest for adventure, but philanthropy was in his heart.

Moncrief, a longtime oilman, philanthropist and rancher, passed away on Wednesday. He was 71.

Brad Barnes, president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, said in a statement that Moncrief was the second longest-serving member of the Stock Show’s board of directors, where he served for 47 years, exceeded only by Stock Show President Emeritus, Bob Watt.

Moncrief served in many roles, including livestock show superintendent, executive committee member and secretary of the organization.

“In addition to his legendary service, Charlie and Kit’s philanthropy has helped make the Stock Show, the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena shining examples of why Fort Worth is such an amazing and dynamic city,” Barnes said.

Charles Beggs Moncrief was born Sept. 3, 1949, according to an obituary on the Greenwood Funeral Home website.

He was the grandson of wildcatter W.A. “Monty” Moncrief and Elizabeth Bright Moncrief and son of W.A. “Tex” Moncrief, Jr. and Deborah Beggs Moncrief.

Moncrief graduated from the Culver Military Academy in 1967 and attended The University of Texas and Texas Christian University, where he earned his degree in geology.

He then served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining his family business, Moncrief Oil, Montex Drilling Company and Moncrief Ranches.

Moncrief dedicated his life to growing the family business alongside his father, “Tex”. The longtime philanthropist was also deeply involved in his community.

He was a trustee for Texas Christian University and the Culver Military Academy, the board of directors for the State Fair of Texas, the Moncrief Foundation, and a lifelong member of the All American Wildcatters.

Brandom Gengelbach, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, said in an emailed statement that Moncrief was a beloved and respected member of Fort Worth’s business community.

“Charles was known locally for his civic pride and charitable generosity. He was dedicated to the Fort Worth community and his philanthropic efforts in education, the arts and healthcare will continue to impact generations to come,” Gengelbach said.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following: Moncrief Cancer Institute, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Simmons Cancer Center, and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

A private funeral service for Moncrief will be held Friday.

Pallbearers include Neils Agather, Ed Bass, Dan Coleman, Charlie Flanders, Charlie Geren, Ted Harter, Dee Kelly, Jr., Bill Landreth, Doug Lorimer, David McDavid, Bobby Patton, Bill Royer, Buck Wharton, JR Williams, and Field Yow.

Survivors: Father, W.A. “Tex” Moncrief, Jr.; wife, Kit Tennison Moncrief; daughters B.B. Moncrief, Michelle Moncrief, Gloria Moncrief Holmsten (Erich), Adelaide Royer (Charlie), and Celia Browning (Reagan); brothers brothers Tom Moncrief, Dickie Moncrief, Bill Moncrief, Harry Johnson and sister Debbie Ryan; and 10 grand children.