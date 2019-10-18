Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce taps Brandom Gengelbach for new president

Brandom Gengelbach is moving up at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber announced Thursday afternoon that Gengelbach is the new president of the organization. He will replace Bill Thornton, who served at the chamber for 30 years and recently announced his retirement, which goes into effect July 7.

Gengelbach has been serving the chamber as the executive vice president of economic development since November 2016. Before coming to Fort Worth, he was the president of the Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance in Columbia, Tennessee.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the chamber and work alongside Fort Worth business leaders and the Fort Worth community,” Gengelbach said in a statement. “Last year, Fort Worth was one of the top three fastest growing cities in the U.S. I look forward to continuing that momentum and fortifying Fort Worth.”

