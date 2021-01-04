Teen killed in fiery weekend crash on north Fort Worth street, police say

A teen was killed over the weekend in a fiery crash when his car was hit by another vehicle on a Fort Worth street, according to police and news reports.

The name of the 18-year-old who died in the accident has not been released by authorities.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday at East Long Avenue and North Pecan Street in north Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said that a car involved in the crash caught fire, and one person who was in the car died at the scene.

A DFW Scanner report, citing witnesses, said two vehicles were racing on Long Avenue when one of the vehicles collided with another car that was not involved in the high-speed race.

Police on Monday were not able to confirm any information about racing as the cause of the accident, which remains under investigation.

DFW Scanner reported the innocent driver was leaving a relative’s house on Pecan Street when his car was hit by one of the racing vehicles. His car caught fire after the impact, according to the report.

Another person involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on whether an arrest was made in the case.

Authorities with the Fort Worth Police Department’s traffic investigations unit are investigating the fatal crash.