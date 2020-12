A small aircraft crashed in Dallas-Fort Worth on Texas 360, fire crews and police said. It is not known who was on board or what injuries they have. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A two-passenger plane crashed in Grand Prairie Monday afternoon, Grand Prairie authorities said.

The plane went down near Texas 360 and Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie police wrote on Twitter at about 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not yet known on Monday afternoon. Authorities were investigating who was on board the craft. Emergency officials asked people to avoid the area.