Video shows robbers force employees at gunpoint to open registers at Fort Worth store

Police have asked for help to identify two suspects accused of robbing a store on Dec. 1 at gunpoint.

Detectives released a video of the robbery in hope that someone would recognize the suspects and contact Fort Worth police.

The video was from a surveillance camera at the Family Dollar Store, 3101 Wilbarger St.

The video showed a man posing as a customer who brandished a handgun when an employee waited on him the night of Dec. 1.

The gunman along with an accomplice forced two employees at gunpoint to open cash registers, police said.

The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4377.