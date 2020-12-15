Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

Watch a huge Hollywood star surprise a local boy fighting cancer with the coolest gift

Will Smith/Will From Home Snapchat

Will Smith has played Muhammad Ali, Bagger Vance and an alien-fighting special agent.

Add elf to his cast of characters.

The Hollywood star surprised a local cancer patient with a video visit which was posted on Snapchat Monday.

Smith surprised 14-year-old Aiden Yielding, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. Aiden’s dad Chuck made news earlier this year when he made a ritual of dancing outside Aiden’s Cook Children’s window when the pandemic limited access to patients. Dad made a habit of trying out — and let’s emphasize the trying part — some of the hipper dance moves. And some classics. It was all in an effort to keep a smile on his son’s face and to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone during a scary time.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Smith brought along friend Jason Derulo, a singer and noted dancer, to help Chuck and Aiden learn a few more moves. Smith ended the visit by surprising Aiden with an early Christmas present. Not just any old gift, either. Smith gave him a PS5.

“You can’t even get those yet,” Smith tells Aiden during the meeting, which must have been recorded in October or early November before the PS5 was released.

It’s the first of Smith’s “Will From Home” 10-episode series airing on Snapchat. Other videos feature Alicia Keys, Lil Nas, Ludacris, Master P. and Jill Scott.

A $10,000 donation was also made to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Posted by Lori Landry Yielding on Sunday, September 27, 2020
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service