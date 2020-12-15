Watch a huge Hollywood star surprise a local boy fighting cancer with the coolest gift

Snapchat

Will Smith has played Muhammad Ali, Bagger Vance and an alien-fighting special agent.

Add elf to his cast of characters.

The Hollywood star surprised a local cancer patient with a video visit which was posted on Snapchat Monday.

Smith surprised 14-year-old Aiden Yielding, who was diagnosed with cancer in April. Aiden’s dad Chuck made news earlier this year when he made a ritual of dancing outside Aiden’s Cook Children’s window when the pandemic limited access to patients. Dad made a habit of trying out — and let’s emphasize the trying part — some of the hipper dance moves. And some classics. It was all in an effort to keep a smile on his son’s face and to make sure he knew he wasn’t alone during a scary time.

Smith brought along friend Jason Derulo, a singer and noted dancer, to help Chuck and Aiden learn a few more moves. Smith ended the visit by surprising Aiden with an early Christmas present. Not just any old gift, either. Smith gave him a PS5.

“You can’t even get those yet,” Smith tells Aiden during the meeting, which must have been recorded in October or early November before the PS5 was released.

It’s the first of Smith’s “Will From Home” 10-episode series airing on Snapchat. Other videos feature Alicia Keys, Lil Nas, Ludacris, Master P. and Jill Scott.

A $10,000 donation was also made to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

