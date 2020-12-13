Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Senior care provider asks for community help in spreading Christmas cheer to residents

A local senior nursing facility is asking the community for help bringing holiday love to its residents by sending Christmas cards.

Mira Vista Court in southeast Fort Worth is asking community members to send the cards because of the isolation many residents are facing due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

According to the CDC, this increased feeling of isolation and loneliness is linked to health problems such as increased risk of dementia, heart disease and stroke.

Sending Christmas cards to residents can help them feel less isolated and let them know there are people who care about them, according to the release.

Anybody interested in sending cards should address them to ATTN: Mira Vista Court, 7021 Bryant Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX, 76132.

Cards should be postmarked no later than Dec. 18 to ensure they reach residents in time.

