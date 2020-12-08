Fort Worth
This cutting horse sold for over $1 million in Fort Worth. That’s an all-time record!
Her name is Wood She B Magic, and on Monday, she was.
The cutting horse consigned by Wes and Lindy Ashlock of Abilene sold for an all-time record $1,050,000 at the National Cutting Horse Association Futurity Sale in Fort Worth.
Wes Ashlock and his wife bought the mare as a yearling at the NCHA Yearling Sale last year. He was the one who trained her.
The horse, bought by Billy Wolf of Whitesboro, broke the record for a cutting horse sold at a public auction. The previous record was set in 1996 when NCHA Open Horse of the Year Meradas Little Sue sold for $875,000 in the NCHA Futurity Sale.
“There are many factors that go into purchasing a cutting prospect: including their breeding, athleticism, ability to work a cow, just to name a few,” said NCHA spokewoman Callie McCarthy in a Tuesday email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Every horse is different and each have their own personalities, qualities and talents.”
McCarthy said that when you see a horse exceeds those expectations, that’s what drives the price up during a sale.
“Watching her in the sale ring yesterday you could see her natural ability to work a cow and how smart and athletic she is,” McCarthy said.
Monday was a day for expensive horses
Konna, who was consigned by Todd Nelson of Los Altos, California, sold for $400,000 on a day where 70 horses averaged a price of $51,299, according to the NCHA. Konna was purchased by Jim and Mary Jo Milner of Southlake.
The sale continues daily through Saturday.
