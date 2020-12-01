Fort Worth replaces fired aviation director accused of misspending taxpayer funds

Roger Venables was named Fort Worth’s aviation director.

Venables replaces Bill Welstead, who City Manager David Cooke terminated in September as head of the department after an internal investigation determined Welstead was involved in a hit-and-run in a city-owned vehicle and then directed staff to use a city-issued credit card to pay for damages.

Further investigation showed Welstead misappropriated $43,000 in taxpayer funds, the city has said. He has been charged with abuse of public office, according to Tarrant County court records.

As director, Venables will be paid $179,025.

The Fort Worth aviation department oversees three airports: Alliance, Spinks and Meacham International. Meacham and Spinks provide regional aviation services for air charter, corporate, business and recreational aircraft. While Alliance Air Services manages Alliance, the city owns the airport.

Venables had been the city’s assistant director for property management. He was hired in 2016 after nearly 30 years at the city of Arlington.