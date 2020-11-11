Fort Worth’s fired aviation head ‘misappropriated’ $43,000, city says, sends case to DA

Meacham Airport’s Administration Building opened in early 2017. Fort Worth’s fired aviation director misappropriated $43,000, city says mfaulkner@star-telegram.com Star-Telegram archives

Fired Fort Worth aviation director Bill Welstead misappropriated $43,000 in taxpayer dollars, according to the city, which referred the investigation to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

City Manager David Cooke terminated Bill Welstead as head of the department Sept. 9 following an internal investigation that found Welstead was involved in a hit-and-run in a city-owned vehicle and then directed staff to use a city-issued credit card to pay for damages.

A release from the city didn’t indicate exactly how the money was misused or what the charges the city sought through the District Attorney’s office.

The city will recover the $43,000 by deducting it from the payment of Welstead’s accrued leave, which would have been paid upon his termination. Cooke said in the statement the city will continue to withhold remaining payment pending the investigation and “any further allegations that might emerge in the near future.”

“Welstead’s actions and behaviors are inconsistent with the City’s organizational values of accountability and ethical behavior,” Cooke said in the statement.

The Star-Telegram reported the firing Sept. 22 when Cooke made public that he had fired Welstead and had asked the police department to investigate. Cooke also requested an audit.

That financial review identified opportunities for the city to strengthen internal controls to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, according to the city’s statement.

Welstead, 42, made about $150,000 as aviation director.

An investigation into Welstead was prompted when he hit another car with a city-owned vehicle on June 25 and then fled the scene, according to a termination letter the Star-Telegram obtained last month.

That crash led to uncovering of multiple crashes that Welstead was involved in with city vehicles. Each time he took the vehicle to an unauthorized body shop instead of the city maintenance department.

Welstead also operated a private aerospace business that he did not disclose and used airport land for hunting, according to the letter.

Welstead was also involved in a 2017 human resources investigation, according to the letter. That investigation noted that he retaliated against an employee after a complaint. He received a two week unpaid suspension.

The Fort Worth aviation department oversees three airports: Alliance, Spinks and Meacham International. Meacham and Spinks provide regional aviation services for air charter, corporate, business and recreational aircraft. While Alliance Air Services manages Alliance, the city owns the airport.

Roger Venables, the city’s assistant director for property management, will serve as the interim director for the Aviation Department.