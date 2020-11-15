Fort Worth Parade of Lights goes virtual, but will provide ‘bit of joy’ amid pandemic

The GM Financial Parade of Lights is going virtual this year with the coronavirus pandemic making large gatherings impossible in Tarrant County.

The parade has been filming in sound stages and sets for the past two weeks, including a set with the silhouette of the Fort worth skyline set up in the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The parade will show on KTXA-21 and on YouTube and Facebook on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

The set has seen floats, vehicles and marching bands come through over the past few days, while other footage has been shot on the streets and in controlled environments. Everything on the set and all the members of the production crew are locals, many of whom have been out of work recently.

An equestrian performance was filmed down Main Street last week while high school marching bands have been reciting their performances for the camera at their campuses.

William Stacy, chief marketing and digital officer at GM Financial, said the company wanted to work with Downtown Fort Worth Inc. to put on the parade as a gift to the community.

“There’s so much to be negative about, we wanted to give people a little bit of joy to focus on for a couple hours on TV,” Stacy said.

Downtown Fort Worth Inc. Events Producer Jay Downie said it was important to carry on the 38-year legacy of the parade, even if they couldn’t do it in person.