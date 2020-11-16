This proposed $150 million soccer complex could be home to a Fort Worth pro team

To capture an estimated $16 million from the youth soccer industry, a Fort Worth city councilman is championing a plan to bring an 8,000-seat stadium and more than a dozen soccer fields to a vacant area in the middle of the city’s booming suburbs.

The ambitious plan, tentatively called the Fort Worth Star, also features a professional soccer team to anchor the stadium and significant development at Interstate 35W and Basswood Boulevard. A performing arts center is also included near 16 soccer fields. The land is owned by a South Carolina-based charitable trust.

The $150 million project requires the backing of the city, the Keller school district and private developers.

The pitch came not from a soccer association or developer. Instead Fort Worth councilman Cary Moon spearheaded the idea and planned to brief the Keller school board on the concept Monday night.

Moon hopes to broker a deal between the city, the school district and a private sports operations firm. The concept would require a special taxing district to support city bonds and a financial commitment from the school district. Preliminary talks have been with Neltex Sports to operate the sports complex. That’s the group led by Donnie Nelson, the Dallas Mavericks’ general manager and president of basketball operations. It brought independent baseball to Cleburne and Grand Prairie.

“As a parent, I want to give our kids a better field on which to compete and better a stage on which to perform,” Moon said.

Moon, a member of the city’s Sports Authority board, has been working on the project for some time and described it to the Star-Telegram last week. His presentation to the Keller school board was the first public unveiling of the elaborate concept, though City Hall officials and council members had been aware of it. The proposed complex is in his council district and Moon has two children in the Keller school district.

The pitch is in response to a 2019 Sports Authority study that showed the city would gain nearly $12 million to more than $16 million per year in economic impact if a large multi-field sports complex existed. The study called for a multi-sport approach and a $50 million commitment from the city. A second study looked at possible locations near Texas Wesleyan on the east side and the massive Walsh development in west Fort Worth, Moon said.

In response to a request from the Star-Telegram last week to interview superintendent Rick Westfall, a Keller school district spokeswoman provided a short statement saying Moon’s presentation would be an opportunity for the school board to learn about the proposal. The district, in a letter, asked Moon to look into possible partnerships last year.

“When it comes to opportunities that are in the best interest of Keller ISD students and community, we’re always ready to listen,” Westfall said in the statement.

Eventually the 8,000-seat stadium would be home to a professional soccer team and a development academy.

Scott Sonju, president of Neltex Sports, said Fort Worth’s growing youth soccer market is underserved. A complex like the Fort Worth Star would attract significant sports tourism, even without a professional team, he said.

Details were sparse on the nature of the pro team, which Neltex would own, but Moon said it may be a USL Championship team or a women’s team. The USL has 32 men’s teams across the county. Some are associated with MLS teams, like Rio Grande Valley FC, which is affiliated with the Houston Dynamo. Other Texas teams include Austin Bold FC, El Paso Locomotive FC and San Antonio FC.

Neltex will work with a top 30 international soccer club to run a development academy, Sonju said.

“This creates a great pathway for kids in the area to really grow in soccer,” Sonju said.

Fort Worth youth sports

There is no question Fort Worth’s lack of a large soccer complex means local families as well as those from West Texas are spending their weekends and money on the east side of the Metroplex, said Rob Martella, director of operations for North Texas Soccer, which promotes and organizes youth soccer.

He called the concept “spectacular” and said the organization is constantly looking for new fields to host tournaments.

Before COVID-19 Fort Worth families interested in competitive soccer traveled to Dallas, Plano, Frisco and McKinney for major tournaments, Martella said. The number of fields combined with the stadium depicted in the Fort Worth Star concept would allow the city to host major regional youth tournaments that would draw families from across the South, he said. It may also attract the interest of NCAA teams.

Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena is scheduled to host the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship, first- and second-round games of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and regional rounds of the 2026 NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Martella said a week-long regional tournament could easily support 4,000 hotel nights, a major boost to Fort Worth’s hospitality industry.

“That would be awesome, “ he said. “Right there you just opened up your door for a ton of regional tournaments, being that large.”

But Janet Norman, the director of Fort Worth Youth Soccer Association, had doubts about the Fort Worth Star’s location and size. Her program is associated with North Texas Soccer.

While Fort Worth has a few soccer fields dotted around the city, it lacks a large enough complex to host a major tournament, she said, confirming that local families routinely travel to the Dallas area. She estimated 90% of the Fort Worth league plays in Dallas.

To truly benefit the program, Norman said a soccer complex would need at least 25 fields, making Moon’s concept too small. At that size Fort Worth can host hundreds of additional players a weekend, she said.

She also questioned the location.

North Texas Soccer pulls together teams from as far west as the Panhandle and Odessa, she said. A site on the west side of town, possibly near the Walsh development or Lake Worth would be better, she argued. The amount of undeveloped land opens the way for a larger complex and is closer for many West Texas and Fort Worth families, she argued, calling the spot in the Keller school district “basically Dallas.”

“To me that doesn’t benefit Fort Worth. That doesn’t benefit my association as far as having a place for my players to play,” she said.

Moon said development of Basswood location would not necessarily prevent projects in other areas of the city.

More North Fort Worth development

The site plan Moon pitched features much more than soccer fields.

To the north of the sports complex the rendering shows multiple apartments, town homes and a single family development.

Office space, retail or hotel sites are dotted along the flood way that curves through the property. In the south, the plan speculates interest in a hospital and office complexes, hotels and more retail. More apartments would include ground floor retail and at least one of the hotels would be large enough to include a small events center.

These concepts are all hypothetical and would require the charitable trust to sell off additional land to private developers.

“Anyone who drivers up 35 sees the opportunity here,” Moon said. “You have the land, you the population.”