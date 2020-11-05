This new west Fort Worth community will have houses under $300,000

West Fort Worth’s housing market continues to boom, this time with a more than 1,200-home community featuring prices under $300,000.

Houston-based LGI Homes this week unveiled a 389-acre, master-planned community near the northwest corner of Loop 820 and Interstate 30, just east of the massive Walsh development.

Homes will be priced between $230,000 and $280,000 with the first available in late 2021 or early 2022, according to Cushman & Wakefield, the real estate firm that negotiated the sale to LGI Homes for Dallas-based Crow Holdings and James R. Harris Partners. The community will have 1,225 homes.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Ryan Duffe said demand for newly built homes in Fort Worth remains high.

With limited availability, these homes are expected to generate significant interest,” he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Few details have been released about the homes, but Culture Map Fort Worth reported the development will include park space, trails and sports amenities.

Near by Walsh is home to more than 1,100 people, but could boast upwards 50,000. Developers there announced in March more than 300 additional homes were in the works.