Man in critical condition after he was beaten near downtown Fort Worth area, police say

A man was in critical condition Monday morning after he was found beaten near the downtown area, police said.

A 23-year-old man was in custody.

Fort Worth police officers responded to an assault call shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cypress St., near a homeless shelter.

Someone reported that a man was unconscious and bleeding from his head, according to a police call log.

The victim had been beaten, according to the call log.

Minutes after arriving on the scene, paramedics reported that the man was in cardiac arrest, according to the police call log.

Police said it had been an assault, but they provided no other details on the crime or the arrest.