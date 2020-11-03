Fort Worth
Fort Worth police seek witness who may have seen woman jump from moving car on freeway
Fort Worth police are asking for help finding someone who possibly witnessed a woman jumping out of a moving vehicle on a freeway.
After she jumped, the woman might have been hit by a car that did not stop on Interstate 30 near the Summit Avenue exit on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m., police said. The woman was the passenger in a car when she jumped out on the freeway, the driver told police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are conflicting reports about whether she was hit by a car or not. The driver of the car she was in said the woman was hit by another car that drove away, but a witness who was behind the car said she was not hit, Fort Worth police said in a press release.
Traffic investigators are asking for public assistance in finding the driver of a black Ford F-150 who also might have witnessed the woman’s death.
Anyone can call 817-392-4869 with any information.
