Woman kidnapped in Arlington as police issue search alert for her, suspect

The suspect, Joseph Lee, is believed to have kidnapped 22-year old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico during a disturbance.
A 22-year-old woman was kidnapped in Arlington on Monday night, Arlington police said.

A CLEAR — or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue — alert was issued Monday, Arlington police said on Twitter.

Joseph Lee, 30, is suspected of kidnapping 22-year-old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico during a disturbance. Detectives believe Lee and Martinez-Rico may be in a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816.

