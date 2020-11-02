Crime
Woman kidnapped in Arlington as police issue search alert for her, suspect
A 22-year-old woman was kidnapped in Arlington on Monday night, Arlington police said.
A CLEAR — or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue — alert was issued Monday, Arlington police said on Twitter.
Joseph Lee, 30, is suspected of kidnapping 22-year-old Isela Ivanhovva Martinez-Rico during a disturbance. Detectives believe Lee and Martinez-Rico may be in a white 2014 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate JYB-2816.
