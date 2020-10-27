Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
The Texas National Guard may deploy to Fort Worth, other cities on Election Day

FORT WORTH

The Texas National Guard will deploy troops to major cities, including Fort Worth, to provide Election Day security, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Up to 1,000 troops could be deployed as early as this weekend for post-election support of law enforcement in the case of unrest on Nov 3, Maj. Gen. James K. “Red” Brown, chief of staff for the guard’s commander, told the Express-News.

Troops were being sent “as we did previously to deter any civil disturbance at sites in various cities within Texas,” Brown said.

Texas Guard spokesperson Brandon Jones told the paper he had few details but that troops could be sent to Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth.

“We’re going to guard buildings just like we did during the George Floyd protests earlier this year,” Jones told the Express-News. “We are not going anywhere near polling locations. That has not been requested.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price did not have conversations with state officials about the National Guard move, a city spokesperson said.

Further questions about election day security in Fort Worth were referred to the police department. A department spokesman said they planned for “normal” patrols on Election Day and had so far not received reports of unrest related to the election.

San Antonio officials told the Express-News they were not consulted and didn’t think the deployment was necessary.

