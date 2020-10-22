Here’s the roller-coaster weather lineup for North Texas: cold, warm, Arctic weather

A strong cold front arrives Friday morning in North Texas, and then the Arctic weather invades the area Monday which means residents should find their jackets.

The front should greet residents mid-morning Friday with temperatures falling through the day. Gusty north winds and temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s will follow the front.

Early Friday morning temperatures should be in the lower 70s in North Texas, but it could be down to 49 by 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms in Tarrant County on Friday.

“Rain will probably be on the light side Friday,” said meteorologist Monique Sellers with the NWS in Fort Worth on Thursday.

Forecasters say North Texas could see less than an half inch of rain on Friday.

Saturday will stay cool with daytime temperatures in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be a great autumn day. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and it will warm up. The high on Sunday should be 82.

But the second cold front bringing Arctic weather heads into North Texas late Sunday and into early Monday. It will be much cooler behind the front.

The daytime high on Monday will be 50, and there’s a 30% chance of rain.

If you live in the Texas Panhandle, winter arrives on Monday. The high on Monday will be 35 and there’s a chance of light rain, snow or sleet Monday evening.

The low in Amarillo on Tuesday morning will be 20, according to the National Weather Service in Amarillo.

in North Texas, cold rain and morning temperatures in the lower 40s are in the forecast for Tuesday morning and several other days.

Daytime temperatures will stay in the lower 50s for the rest of the week.

Some counties to the west and northwest of Fort Worth will see Tuesday morning temperatures in the 30s.