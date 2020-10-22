Fort Worth police bungled search warrant, kept elderly couple in yard, suit alleges

In the front yard, Nelda Price waited in her nightgown. Her husband was in his pajamas. For about three hours, as officers executed what the couple would later learn was a search warrant seeking methamphetamine, they wondered what had drawn the police.

It was a Wednesday evening in March, and the couple who had been married for 51 years had finished dinner and were relaxing when Fort Worth police officers forced their way through a door.

Nelda and John Price, who were then 69, were jolted.

The officers pointed guns at the Prices and shouted at them to get their hands in the air, according to a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations that Nelda Price filed on Tuesday in Tarrant County District Court in which the city of Fort Worth is the defendant.

The officers used zip ties to link their hands behind them and forced them from their house in the 3400 block of Avenue G to the front yard.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Prices’ account of their encounter with police is described in the lawsuit, which alleges that the city violated the Prices’ Fourth and 14th Amendment rights against unlawful and unreasonable search, seizure, excessive force and equal protection under the law.

John Price died about five weeks after the search warrant was executed. A pathologist did not determine a cause of death.

It is not clear what information supported a search or whether police found what they sought. The city did not respond to a question from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that asked whether the Prices were suspects in a criminal investigation.

City Attorney Sarah Fullenwider declined to comment on the allegations described in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asserts that the search was unlawful and police did not have a reason to believe that the Prices, who are Black, were involved in criminal activity or posed a threat to the safety of the officers.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Police permitted the Prices to return inside after the search. On the kitchen table, they found a copy of the search warrant that indicated officers were searching for methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics trafficking.

“If they had done proper police work ... they would have known that they had it completely wrong,” said Kay Van Wey, the Dallas-based attorney who represents Price.

About 24 hours before police executed the warrant, officers separately stopped the Prices’ daughter and daughter-in-law as they drove vehicles. Each was asked by officers about packages, Van Wey said.

Officers ransacked the house, the lawsuit alleges. Nelda Price pleaded with the officers to explain what was going on and why the police were there.

Officers asked the Prices if they had aliases and if a Mexican boy brought a package to their home.

The officers caused substantial damage to the Prices’ residence and property during the search, the lawsuit alleges.

The Prices were in the front yard in view of their neighbors. Officers refused to let them go inside to change clothes, subjecting them to shame and embarrassment, according to the lawsuit.

John Price began feeling ill. It became apparent to Nelda Price that her husband’s blood pressure was high. Nelda Price pleaded with officers to allow her husband to take medication and was ignored, according to the lawsuit.

John Price’s physical condition deteriorated, and an officer called for an ambulance. He was treated by emergency medical technicians.